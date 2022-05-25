Brokerages Anticipate Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

CLDX stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,620. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.