Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to report sales of $126.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $126.74 million. BlackLine posted sales of $102.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $525.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.10 million to $526.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $633.09 million, with estimates ranging from $613.90 million to $644.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.79. 19,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,375. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $256,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BlackLine by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BlackLine by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

