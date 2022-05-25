Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.29. 148,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

