BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 492 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $308.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.85 and its 200 day moving average is $440.86.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

