BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,682 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

