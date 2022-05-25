BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,465 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.