BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,210 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in State Street by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after purchasing an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,513,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

