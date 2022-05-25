BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,704 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $139.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.89.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

