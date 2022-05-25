BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

