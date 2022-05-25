BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $370.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $345.33 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

