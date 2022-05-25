British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,059.08

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,059.08 ($38.49) and traded as high as GBX 3,496 ($43.99). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,495 ($43.98), with a volume of 2,303,001 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,806.11 ($47.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,304.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,062.08. The company has a market capitalization of £81.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.45), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($350,539.30). Insiders have acquired 14 shares of company stock worth $46,081 over the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

