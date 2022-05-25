Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Up 4.8%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 3,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,193,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,345. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

