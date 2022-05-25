Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $5.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 444.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

