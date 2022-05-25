BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,040.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOXS traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,102. BoxScore Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

BoxScore Brands, Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refining, and distribution of technical minerals. Its project consists of 102 Federal mining claims located in the Lisbon Valley of Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

