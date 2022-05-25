BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,040.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BOXS traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,102. BoxScore Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About BoxScore Brands (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BoxScore Brands (BOXS)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.