Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 589,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after acquiring an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 77,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,538. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

