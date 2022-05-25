Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $0.39

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.18 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00207764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003157 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011682 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.00321732 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

