Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 30th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

