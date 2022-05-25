Bonk (BONK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,714.00

Bonk (BONK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bonk

BONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

