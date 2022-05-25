BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on June 3rd

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZWK traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,344. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 1-year low of C$25.66 and a 1-year high of C$35.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.79.

