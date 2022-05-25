Blockmason Credit Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $248,082.09 and $4.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,873.00 or 1.00003729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002177 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

