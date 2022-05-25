Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,524 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.25% of Zebra Technologies worth $78,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.59. 10,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $309.00 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.71.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.