Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,232 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.32% of TransDigm Group worth $113,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.
TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
