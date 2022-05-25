Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,232 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.32% of TransDigm Group worth $113,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $14.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $579.59. The company had a trading volume of 641,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $620.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.