Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,092 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $41,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.82. 12,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.97 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.68.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,417 shares of company stock worth $22,002,622. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

