Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $185,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $632,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.41.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $14.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50,324,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,774,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,758 shares of company stock worth $9,217,533. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

