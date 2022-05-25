Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,313 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $149,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.31.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $10.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.65. 1,698,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,006. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

