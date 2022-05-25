Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,189 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $102,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $548.82. 1,012,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $565.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

