Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $74,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 221.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,287,868 shares of company stock valued at $368,331,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $307.50. 113,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,353. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $195.50 and a one year high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $292.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

