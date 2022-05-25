Blair William & Co. IL Has $301.41 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.45% of Ecolab worth $301,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.40. 1,026,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,973. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.17. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

