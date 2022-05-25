Blair William & Co. IL Has $223.40 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.22% of Stryker worth $223,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 43,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.28. 770,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,914. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day moving average is $256.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $224.02 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

