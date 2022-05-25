Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 1.3% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.60% of Workday worth $408,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,587.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.49 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.59.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

