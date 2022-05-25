Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.20% of Align Technology worth $105,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Align Technology by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 8,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Align Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.18. 1,194,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,443. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.64 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.