Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $121,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,166,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $13.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.40. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

