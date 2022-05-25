Blair William & Co. IL Buys 83,276 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,276 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $267,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 56,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,034 shares of company stock worth $9,196,618 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.77. 4,925,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.00. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

