Blair William & Co. IL Buys 7,434 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $590,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

GOOG traded down $114.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,086. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,526.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,704.70. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

