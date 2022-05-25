Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,808 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.17% of Ball worth $51,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ball by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Ball by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Ball by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 117,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,519. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

