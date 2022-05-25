Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $135,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $168,964,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.09. 2,136,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

