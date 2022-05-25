Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $47,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,173,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.14.

CME stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.46. The company had a trading volume of 57,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,886. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

