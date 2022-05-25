BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 151,965 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.08.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Fund (MYD)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.