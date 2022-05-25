BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 151,965 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $11.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

