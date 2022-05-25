BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $67.42 and last traded at $68.33. Approximately 10,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 686,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.
Specifically, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $256,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.
BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.
The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 98.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $47,343,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 49.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after purchasing an additional 434,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 347,980 shares during the last quarter.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
Specifically, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,060,422.82.
