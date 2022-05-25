BitTorrent Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $1.15 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007025 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.