Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $8.47

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.27. Bioventus shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 820 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $648.54 million, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 2,712.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 293,206 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

