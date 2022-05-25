Binamon (BMON) Price Up 9.8% This Week

Binamon (BMON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $187,701.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,195.36 or 0.37994487 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00072594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00503270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.73 or 1.39741035 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

