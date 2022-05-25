Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $18.69

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $19.26. Bilibili shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 32,257 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

