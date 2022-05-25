Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 439,792 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $914.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $20,564,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 46.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 65,183 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Berry by 74.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

