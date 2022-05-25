Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.94. 689,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,302. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $912,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.