Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 61,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,578. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

