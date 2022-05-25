Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 120,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.40. 6,419,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,710. The company has a market cap of $477.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.81 and its 200 day moving average is $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

