Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $414,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI traded down $74.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $699.86. The stock had a trading volume of 916,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,029.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,119.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.00 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 190.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

