Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $366.42. 225,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,189. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.