Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,991 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,451 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 331,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 115,884 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,142,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,553,000 after buying an additional 978,425 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,562,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after buying an additional 463,100 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 209,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,856,061. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

